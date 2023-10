The race for Boise mayor is heating up and we wanted to take a deep dive into some the issues surrounding the upcoming November election.

Dr. Jaclyn Kettler is a political scientist and Boise State University professor and she's been watching the race closely. She sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about outside interests, attack ads, endorsements and how a “nonpartisan” election can devolve into extreme partisanship.