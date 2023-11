There are more than 100,000 people in Idaho struggling with food insecurity, unsure of where their next meal will come from.

And as we head into the holiday season, many nonprofits are making it a priority to address this issue. Which is why the Idaho Foodbank will be hosting its 26th annual Empty Bowls event to help fight against hunger.

Randy Ford, CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.