Environment
Idaho Matters

Resolving to do better on climate in the New Year

By Samantha Wright
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:34 PM MST
Over the past few years, more and more businesses have been striving to find ways to help the environment and 2024 will be no different.

St. Luke's Health System is continuing the discussion on climate health in the new year and on Wednesday they’re talking about ways to make your home or business more climate smart.

Dr. Ethan Sims, St. Luke’s Medical Director of Sustainability, and Mike Smith, CEO and Founder of Aclymate, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
