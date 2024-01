The Great Salt Lake in Utah is often compared to a lake in Central Asia: the Aral Sea. Back in the 80s, the Aral Sea dried up so much it caused toxic dust storms - a problem Utah also faces. But the Aral Sea offers a potential solution for how to save a shrinking lake.

Reporter Levi Bridges visited Kazakhstan for KUER and the Great Salt Lake Collaborative. He has this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.