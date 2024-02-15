Boise Mayor Lauren McLean talks about the top issues facing the city

The City of Boise is back in the market for a new police chief after current Chief Ron Winegar announced his retirement. It’s the fourth time in four years that the city has been in the market for a new head for the department.

Boise has also been in the news after finding out a grant proposal to study a future train route between Salt Lake City and Boise never got submitted because of a clerical error.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the top issues facing the city today.

