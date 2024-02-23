Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 23, 2024
This week, reporters dig into why the Boise Police Oversight Director was fired, lawmakers consider building an alternative to Highway 55, a new bill would stop cities from using some rental regulations and funding for crisis pregnancy centers in Idaho is in doubt.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Alex Brizee with the Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter for theIdaho Statesman