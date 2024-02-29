A first person account of the failed execution of Thomas Creech

The execution of Thomas Creech, Idaho's longest-serving inmate on death row, was canceled on Wednesday after officials were unable to establish an IV line to inject the chemicals that would end his life.

It was a dramatic scene as reporters and officials watched medical technicians try eight separate times to find a vein in the arms and legs of the 73-year-old convicted murderer.

With his latest death warrant now expired ... people are asking what's next.

Scott McIntosh, opinion editor with the Idaho Statesman, who was one of the witnesses to the event, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

