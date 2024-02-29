© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A first person account of the failed execution of Thomas Creech

By Samantha Wright
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:59 PM MST
An Idaho State Police vehicle exits the entrance to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Thomas Eugene Creech is set to be executed at prison south of Boise for the state's first execution in 12 years.
Kyle Green
/
Associated Press
An Idaho State Police vehicle exits the entrance to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Thomas Eugene Creech is set to be executed at prison south of Boise for the state's first execution in 12 years.

The execution of Thomas Creech, Idaho's longest-serving inmate on death row, was canceled on Wednesday after officials were unable to establish an IV line to inject the chemicals that would end his life.

It was a dramatic scene as reporters and officials watched medical technicians try eight separate times to find a vein in the arms and legs of the 73-year-old convicted murderer.

With his latest death warrant now expired ... people are asking what's next.

Scott McIntosh, opinion editor with the Idaho Statesman, who was one of the witnesses to the event, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters ExecutionThomas Creechidoc
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate