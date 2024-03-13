The school choice bill finally goes before Idaho lawmakers

We've been following House Bill 447, the School Choice bill, since it was introduced in January. It would allow public tax dollars to go toward supporting private school education. Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to pass a school choice bill – but none of those past proposals have become law.

Under the bill, families could get a refundable tax credit up to $5,000 to cover private education costs like school tuition or homeschool fees.

The powerful House Revenue and Taxation Committee held a two-hour hearing Tuesday and it’s the first time we’ve heard from lawmakers and the public on this bill.

After several people spoke, the head of the committee said they were running out of time and cut off testimony and then lawmakers took a vote. What did they decide?

Idaho Matters continues our deep dive into school choice.