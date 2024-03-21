© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Making a change: How do we address the issue of plastic pollution?

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:55 PM MDT
Trash is unloaded at a landfill.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Trash is unloaded at a landfill.

When it comes to addressing environmental issues, plastic pollution is one of the worst.

According to a 2021 report from The Last Beach Cleanup and Beyond Plastics, more than 90 percent of the United States’s plastic waste ended up in a landfill, an ocean, or an incinerator.

And as the pollution from single-use plastics continues to rise, the problem isn’t getting any smaller.

Which is why Dr. Ruth Jebe will be taking a look at how the U.S. and other countries are responding to the crisis on March 27 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters PlasticEnvironment
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate