Making a change: How do we address the issue of plastic pollution?

When it comes to addressing environmental issues, plastic pollution is one of the worst.

According to a 2021 report from The Last Beach Cleanup and Beyond Plastics, more than 90 percent of the United States’s plastic waste ended up in a landfill, an ocean, or an incinerator.

And as the pollution from single-use plastics continues to rise, the problem isn’t getting any smaller.

Which is why Dr. Ruth Jebe will be taking a look at how the U.S. and other countries are responding to the crisis on March 27 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

