Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Idaho Matters

Coping with Parkinson's through dance

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:22 PM MDT
Members of a "Dance for Parkinson's Idaho" class stand in a circle holding hands.
Dance for Parkinson's Idaho

Each Monday afternoon, a special group of dancers gather in downtown boise for an hour of music and movement.

And while the participants of this class are not training to be on stage, they are working towards something important: a renewed connection with their bodies. Something that many people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease feel they lose.

Which is why the instructors at Dance for Parkinson's Idaho dedicate one afternoon a week to fostering this connection.

Liz Keller, director and lead teaching artist at Dance for Parkinsons Idaho, and Georgiann Raimondi, board president of the nonprofit, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

