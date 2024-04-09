Coping with Parkinson's through dance

Each Monday afternoon, a special group of dancers gather in downtown boise for an hour of music and movement.

And while the participants of this class are not training to be on stage, they are working towards something important: a renewed connection with their bodies. Something that many people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease feel they lose.

Which is why the instructors at Dance for Parkinson's Idaho dedicate one afternoon a week to fostering this connection.

Liz Keller, director and lead teaching artist at Dance for Parkinsons Idaho, and Georgiann Raimondi, board president of the nonprofit, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

