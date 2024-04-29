© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Finding Basque history in the trees of Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 29, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT
A picture of an arborglyph found in a forest.
John Bieter

Throughout Idaho, there is a rich history of Basque culture, a piece of which can be found in many of the forests across Idaho in the form of tree carvings.

Known as arborglyphs, these markings were commonly left by sheepherders, providing a glimpse into the past of an often overlooked population. And for years now, Boise State University professor John Bieter has made it a priority to document these fading artifacts.

Bieter joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work and the significance of arborglyphs.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
