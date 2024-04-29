© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

The secret life of migrating birds

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 29, 2024 at 1:03 PM MDT
Though Idaho is still experiencing a bit of cold weather, the song of migrating birds is proof that spring is in the air.

And as the days continue to get longer, we'll start to see more of these returning travelers in larger numbers. From cranes to swans to swallows, birds big and small are making their way back to the Gem State, some traveling thousands of miles—a journey that many experts are still working to understand.

Including Heidi Ware Carlisle, the Education and Outreach Director of Intermountain Bird Observatory. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about migrating birds.

Idaho Matters BirdsOsher Institute
