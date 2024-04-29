The secret life of migrating birds

Though Idaho is still experiencing a bit of cold weather, the song of migrating birds is proof that spring is in the air.

And as the days continue to get longer, we'll start to see more of these returning travelers in larger numbers. From cranes to swans to swallows, birds big and small are making their way back to the Gem State, some traveling thousands of miles—a journey that many experts are still working to understand.

Including Heidi Ware Carlisle, the Education and Outreach Director of Intermountain Bird Observatory. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about migrating birds.

