Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'The Bump:' An author interview with Sidney Karger

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 8, 2024.

Last year, we introduced you to a rom-com novel called "Best Men," which explored what it was like for one gay man looking for love in New York City.

The book was met with much-deserved buzz, being featured on Good Morning America, the Today Show, and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Now Sidney Karger is back with his latest novel, "The Bump," which released on May 21, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about the new release.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
