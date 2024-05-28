'The Bump:' An author interview with Sidney Karger

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 8, 2024.

Last year, we introduced you to a rom-com novel called "Best Men," which explored what it was like for one gay man looking for love in New York City.

The book was met with much-deserved buzz, being featured on Good Morning America, the Today Show, and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Now Sidney Karger is back with his latest novel, "The Bump," which released on May 21, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about the new release.