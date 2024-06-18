© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Take a walk through history on Boise's River Street

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 18, 2024 at 1:55 PM MDT
A neighborhood birthday Party on River Street in 1973.
Photo courtesy Boise City Archives, John Hardy Family Collection, MS084.
A neighborhood birthday Party on River Street in 1973.

Many areas of Boise have a rich history, but one in particular has a very important story.

One which Preservation Idaho and their collaborating partners are passionate about sharing, which is why they've created a self-guided walking tour of the River Street neighborhood.

Paula Benson, with the Preservation Idaho Board of Directors, and Dan Everhart, Idaho State Historic Preservation Office Outreach Historian, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new resource.

Idaho Matters HistoryPreservation Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
