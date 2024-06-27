Boise students have the opportunity to make impact with youth-led climate projects

It's no secret that the city of Boise has some ambitious climate goals as they work to make the community carbon neutral by 2050.

Which is why they are enlisting the help of some of Idaho's most passionate activists, our youth.

With $50,000 to invest in youth-led projects, the city is looking for proposals that will help make a difference in our community.

Climate action and sustainability coordinator, Alex Brooks, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this opportunity.

