Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one nonprofit is creating impactful connections

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:44 PM MDT
Connection is the Cure sticker
Connection is the Cure

When it comes to our well-being, maintaining good mental health is crucial.

Across the nation though millions of people are struggling with this very thing, which can put them at greater risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and even suicide.

That's why one nonprofit is working to make a difference through impactful connections, not just to helpful resources but to one another.

September Frogley, founder of Connection is the Cure, and event director, Jennifer Butikofer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the group.

Mental Health Suicide Prevention
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
