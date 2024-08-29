Osher Institute encourages learning at every age

When it comes to learning, there is no age limit. Which is why the programs designed by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute are so important.

Intended for adults 50 years and older, Osher offers courses that look at everything from the Union Pacific Railroad to the growth of urban parks, inviting students to stay curious at every stage of life.

Dana Thorp Patterson, the director of the Osher Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.



