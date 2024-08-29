© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Osher Institute encourages learning at every age

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:43 PM MDT
A lecture at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

When it comes to learning, there is no age limit. Which is why the programs designed by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute are so important.

Intended for adults 50 years and older, Osher offers courses that look at everything from the Union Pacific Railroad to the growth of urban parks, inviting students to stay curious at every stage of life.

Dana Thorp Patterson, the director of the Osher Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

 

Tags
Idaho Matters Osher InstituteLearning
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
