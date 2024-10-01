© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Counting down to the 2024 Election

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 1, 2024 at 1:43 PM MDT
In this combination of photos taken in Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Aug. 19, 2024, in York.
AP
/
AP
In this combination of photos taken in Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Aug. 19, 2024, in York. (AP Photo)

We are a few weeks away from what many political scholars are calling an historic election. On November 5, our country will elect a new president - either former president Donald Trump or current vice president Kamala Harris - with some scholars and pundits saying Democracy is on the line.

We wanted to dive deeper into these questions, so we asked Dr. David Adler, a constitutional scholar and the president of the Alturas Institute, to join Idaho Matters.

He’ll dive into these issues at his next Constitutional Conversation “Countdown to the Historic Election of 2024 - Implications for Democracy and the Rule of Law” Oct. 3 at the Yanke Center in Boise.

Tags
Idaho Matters David AdlerElection DayDonald Trump2024 ElectionsAmerica Amplified 2024
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

