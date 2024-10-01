Counting down to the 2024 Election
We are a few weeks away from what many political scholars are calling an historic election. On November 5, our country will elect a new president - either former president Donald Trump or current vice president Kamala Harris - with some scholars and pundits saying Democracy is on the line.
We wanted to dive deeper into these questions, so we asked Dr. David Adler, a constitutional scholar and the president of the Alturas Institute, to join Idaho Matters.
He’ll dive into these issues at his next Constitutional Conversation “Countdown to the Historic Election of 2024 - Implications for Democracy and the Rule of Law” Oct. 3 at the Yanke Center in Boise.