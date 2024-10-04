© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 4, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published October 4, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
Smoke from the Valley Fire in southeast Boise.
Michael Martin
Smoke from the Valley Fire in southeast Boise.

The Valley Fire threatens homes in southeast Boise, Boise State's decision to forfeit a women's volleyball game continues to make the news and it's political debate season but some candidates aren't taking part.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWildfiresTransgender Athletes
