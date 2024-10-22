Idaho Decision 2024: Early voting

Early voting is underway in Idaho and will continue into November. Its a popular way to cast your ballot, but what are the rules?

Because it’s a presidential election year there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, particularly about early voting, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.