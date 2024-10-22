© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Early voting

By Samantha Wright
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT
Early voting is underway in Idaho and will continue into November. Its a popular way to cast your ballot, but what are the rules?

Because it’s a presidential election year there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, particularly about early voting, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.

Idaho Matters ElectionVotingAmerica Amplified 20242024 Elections
Samantha Wright
