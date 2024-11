In today's world, cameras have become commonplace. They’re used in our stores, on our roadways, even in our parks.

And while this kind of monitoring may unsettle some, others say that it's an important part of our public safety.

Retired detective Mike Miraglia will be talking more about the role of surveillance in our lives this Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.