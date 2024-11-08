Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 8, 2024
Idaho voters broke records this election, hundreds of students in eastern Idaho were turned away at the polls, legislators can now expect to see raises and state officials are preparing to head back to the capitol.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Andrea Olson with EastIdahoNews.com
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Mia Maldonado with the Idaho Capital Sun