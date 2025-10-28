New data reveals growing insurances challenges for Idaho residents
Idaho is one of many states in the West where homeowners insurance is getting more expensive and harder to keep.
Thanks to newly released data, we now have an even clearer picture of the problem here, and it’s frankly troubling.
Murphy Woodhouse, a reporter with our Mountain West News Bureau team, recently sat down with the Gem State's top insurance official to better understand this issue, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.