© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New data reveals growing insurances challenges for Idaho residents

By Staff
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
Homes line a street.
Swikar Patel for NPR
Homes line a street.

Idaho is one of many states in the West where homeowners insurance is getting more expensive and harder to keep.

Thanks to newly released data, we now have an even clearer picture of the problem here, and it’s frankly troubling.

Murphy Woodhouse, a reporter with our Mountain West News Bureau team, recently sat down with the Gem State's top insurance official to better understand this issue, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters InsuranceWildfires
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate