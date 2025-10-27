© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: Supporting Idaho's emerging farmers

By Samantha Wright
Published October 27, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
Casey O'Leary

This is the fifth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

As part of our Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series, we asked farmers to contact us with their stories as we continue to explore the loss of more than 2,000 farms in Idaho over five years and how those losses and continued growth are affecting the agriculture community.

Casey O’Leary sent Idaho Matters an email. She teaches horticulture at the College of Western Idaho and is the co-founder of Snake River Seed Cooperative.

She was growing vegetables in the Treasure Valley but couldn’t find long-term access to a good piece of land so she created the "Taproots Farm Hub," a farm incubator designed to give farmers access to shared land and equipment, help with marketing their crops and a plot of land they could work long-term. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Land and Legacy
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
