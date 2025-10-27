Land and Legacy: Supporting Idaho's emerging farmers
This is the fifth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.
As part of our Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series, we asked farmers to contact us with their stories as we continue to explore the loss of more than 2,000 farms in Idaho over five years and how those losses and continued growth are affecting the agriculture community.
Casey O’Leary sent Idaho Matters an email. She teaches horticulture at the College of Western Idaho and is the co-founder of Snake River Seed Cooperative.
She was growing vegetables in the Treasure Valley but couldn’t find long-term access to a good piece of land so she created the "Taproots Farm Hub," a farm incubator designed to give farmers access to shared land and equipment, help with marketing their crops and a plot of land they could work long-term. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.