Viewing indigenous communities through a new lens

For 30 years, Edward S. Curtis photographed Native Americans living in the early 20th century.

His pictures, which documented the daily lives and customs of many tribes, would later leave him with a complicated legacy: some claiming that his portrayal of Native American life reduced his subjects to a stereotype.

Toda,y Diné photographer Will Wilson, who is a citizen of the Navajo Nation, is offering a new lens through which to view indigenous communities in an ongoing project known as the critical indigenous photographic exchange, which is currently on view at the Sun Valley Museum of Art.

Wilson joined Idaho Matters to talk more.