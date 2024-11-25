© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Viewing indigenous communities through a new lens

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:33 PM MST
Will Wilson (b. 1969), Will Wilson, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, Trans-customary Diné Artist, 2013, printed 2018, archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 x 17 in. Art Bridges.
Will Wison
/
B&W photography
Will Wilson (b. 1969), Will Wilson, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, Trans-customary Diné Artist, 2013, printed 2018, archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 x 17 in. Art Bridges.

For 30 years, Edward S. Curtis photographed Native Americans living in the early 20th century.

His pictures, which documented the daily lives and customs of many tribes, would later leave him with a complicated legacy: some claiming that his portrayal of Native American life reduced his subjects to a stereotype.

Toda,y Diné photographer Will Wilson, who is a citizen of the Navajo Nation, is offering a new lens through which to view indigenous communities in an ongoing project known as the critical indigenous photographic exchange, which is currently on view at the Sun Valley Museum of Art.

Wilson joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Sun ValleyNative Americans
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
