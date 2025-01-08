Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 8, 2025
The flu is on the rise in Idaho, there’s been a huge surge in Norovirus cases in the U.S. and two bird flu cases in humans are causing concern among doctors and calls for action from government officials.
Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable. He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.”
If you have a public health question for our Doctor Roundtable, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.