Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 8, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:49 PM MST
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a researcher performs a rapid antigen test on milk from a dairy cow inoculated against bird flu in a containment building at the National Animal Disease Center research facility in Ames, Iowa, on Monday, July 29, 2024. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
AP
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a researcher performs a rapid antigen test on milk from a dairy cow inoculated against bird flu in a containment building at the National Animal Disease Center research facility in Ames, Iowa, on Monday, July 29, 2024. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)

The flu is on the rise in Idaho, there’s been a huge surge in Norovirus cases in the U.S. and two bird flu cases in humans are causing concern among doctors and calls for action from government officials.

Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable. He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.”

If you have a public health question for our Doctor Roundtable, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

