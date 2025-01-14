Human trafficking in Idaho: Awareness, prevention and victim resources
Across the globe, human trafficking remains a serious problem, affecting millions of people each year, even those in Idaho.
That's why the work being done by the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition is so important. The local nonprofit provides important resources to victims in the community, raising awareness around crimes of exploitation year-round.
Jennifer Zielinski, the coalition’s director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work.