Human trafficking in Idaho:  Awareness, prevention and victim resources

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:54 PM MST
Across the globe, human trafficking remains a serious problem, affecting millions of people each year, even those in Idaho.

That's why the work being done by the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition is so important. The local nonprofit provides important resources to victims in the community, raising awareness around crimes of exploitation year-round.

Jennifer Zielinski, the coalition’s director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work.

Idaho Matters Human TraffickingPreventionNonprofit
