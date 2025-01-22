Small Steps, Big Impact: How trees are helping combat climate change in Boise
Each year, the effects of climate change become more obvious, and the need for a solution becomes more urgent. That’s why the City of Boise is focusing on planting trees.
This may seem like a small step, but adding trees to our urban areas actually makes a big difference for our environment.
Emma Stammer with the Treasure Valley Canopy Network and Danny Roop with Boise Parks and Recreation joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.