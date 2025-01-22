© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Small Steps, Big Impact: How trees are helping combat climate change in Boise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:39 PM MST
Ro Rebbel
/
Flickr

Each year, the effects of climate change become more obvious, and the need for a solution becomes more urgent. That’s why the City of Boise is focusing on planting trees.

This may seem like a small step, but adding trees to our urban areas actually makes a big difference for our environment.

Emma Stammer with the Treasure Valley Canopy Network and Danny Roop with Boise Parks and Recreation joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters City of BoiseTreesClimate Change
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate