A conversation with blues musician Coco Montoya

For more than 50 years, Coco Montoya has been playing the blues. His career started under the guidance of long-time musician Albert Collins and continued on the road with John Mayall.

Today he’s known for his unique style and sound, and he’s preparing to play at a farewell concert for DJ Arthur Balinger, who is retiring after decades at Boise State Public Radio.

Montoya joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his long career and the upcoming concert on Thursday, Feb. 13. You can get your tickets here.