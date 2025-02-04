© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A conversation with blues musician Coco Montoya

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:04 PM MST
Murphy Woodhouse/Mountain West News Bureau
/
Coco Montoya/Duck Club

For more than 50 years, Coco Montoya has been playing the blues. His career started under the guidance of long-time musician Albert Collins and continued on the road with John Mayall.

Today he’s known for his unique style and sound, and he’s preparing to play at a farewell concert for DJ Arthur Balinger, who is retiring after decades at Boise State Public Radio.

Montoya joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his long career and the upcoming concert on Thursday, Feb. 13. You can get your tickets here.

