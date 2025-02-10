© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Field to Fork Festival helps to lift up our local food system

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:29 PM MST
Richard Jack
/
Flickr

Have you ever wondered where your local produce or meat comes from?Well, next week you'll have the chance to meet the ranchers and growers behind these products, along with the artisans and retailers who help to shape our state's unique food scene.

They'll all be coming together for Fare Idaho's third annual Field to Fork Festival, which kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tammie Halcomb, the Executive Director of Fare Idaho; Jessica Jimenez, Senior Facility Manager at Sustainable Meats; and Brett Wilder, a second-generation sheep producer with Boise River Lamb joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the festival.

Tags
Idaho Matters Local FoodSustainability
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate