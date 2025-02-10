Field to Fork Festival helps to lift up our local food system

Have you ever wondered where your local produce or meat comes from?Well, next week you'll have the chance to meet the ranchers and growers behind these products, along with the artisans and retailers who help to shape our state's unique food scene.

They'll all be coming together for Fare Idaho's third annual Field to Fork Festival, which kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tammie Halcomb, the Executive Director of Fare Idaho; Jessica Jimenez, Senior Facility Manager at Sustainable Meats; and Brett Wilder, a second-generation sheep producer with Boise River Lamb joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the festival.