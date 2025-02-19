© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 19, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:09 PM MST
A small glass vile with a light blue cap and a box of the vials with the words "measles, mumps, and rubella virus vaccine live"
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at a clinic.

A measles outbreak in Texas has health officials concerned about the spread of the disease to other parts of the country.

Last Tuesday there were 24 confirmed cases of measles in a small West Texas county. By Friday it had doubled to 48 cases, and as of this morning health officials are reporting 58 cases with 13 people needing to be hospitalized, all of them school-aged children.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
