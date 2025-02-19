Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 19, 2025
A measles outbreak in Texas has health officials concerned about the spread of the disease to other parts of the country.
Last Tuesday there were 24 confirmed cases of measles in a small West Texas county. By Friday it had doubled to 48 cases, and as of this morning health officials are reporting 58 cases with 13 people needing to be hospitalized, all of them school-aged children.
Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.