Girl Scout cookie season is back!

If you didn't already know it, we recently entered into one of the sweetest seasons of the year. That’s right, we’re talking about Girl Scout cookie season!

And to celebrate, we’re eating some of our favorite cookies today!

Despite how good they are, though, the Girl Scout Cookie Program isn’t just about the Thin Mints and Caramel Delights - it’s also about building confidence and learning new skills.

Kim Ross, senior manager of girl entrepreneurship, as well as ambassador Girl Scouts Kensie and Daisy.