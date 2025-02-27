© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Girl Scout cookie season is back!

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM MST
Kim Ross

If you didn't already know it, we recently entered into one of the sweetest seasons of the year. That’s right, we’re talking about Girl Scout cookie season!

And to celebrate, we’re eating some of our favorite cookies today!

Despite how good they are, though, the Girl Scout Cookie Program isn’t just about the Thin Mints and Caramel Delights - it’s also about building confidence and learning new skills.

Kim Ross, senior manager of girl entrepreneurship, as well as ambassador Girl Scouts Kensie and Daisy.

Tags
Idaho Matters Girl ScoutsGirl Scout Cookies
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate