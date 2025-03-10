© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Economy
Idaho Matters

Idaho's housing market: What first-time home buyers should know

By Samantha Wright
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
Fenway Realty
/
Flickr

It’s never easy to buy a house. There are so many steps to the process, and the economy plays a big role in whether or not people can afford to purchase a home.

First-time homebuyers can often struggle with all the market forces around what is usually the biggest purchase in your life.

Jared Cook is the Idaho mortgage manager with Zions Bank, and he’s been looking at the market trends in the Gem State with a first-time homebuyer in mind. He joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters HomeownerHousing Market
Samantha Wright
