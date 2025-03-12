An exploration of winter: Reimagining the season through art
As we approach the end of winter, the Sun Valley Museum of Art is celebrating by sharing five unique perspectives on the season.
The exhibit titled, “Snow Show: Winter Now” explores our human relationship with nature and how we see ourselves represented in it.
Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, as well as one of the featured artists, Catherine Opie, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibition.