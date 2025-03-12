© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

An exploration of winter: Reimagining the season through art

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
Untitled #3 (Norway Mountain), 2024. Pigment print, ed. of 5, 2 AP
Catherine Opie
/
Courtesy the artist and Regen Projects
Untitled #3 (Norway Mountain), 2024. Pigment print, ed. of 5, 2 AP

As we approach the end of winter, the Sun Valley Museum of Art is celebrating by sharing five unique perspectives on the season.

The exhibit titled, “Snow Show: Winter Now” explores our human relationship with nature and how we see ourselves represented in it.

Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, as well as one of the featured artists, Catherine Opie, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibition.

Idaho Matters WinterSun Valley
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
