© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Adaptive athletes prepare to hit the slopes for a weekend of winter sports

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:05 PM MDT
CAF Boulder Mountain Tour - Ski Clinic
Joshua C. Allmaras
/
Challenged Athletes Foundation
CAF Boulder Mountain Tour - Ski Clinic

This weekend, 76 adaptive athletes will be in Idaho competing in the Challenged Athletes Foundation Winter Sports Weekend.

The event is one of the largest in the region and invites both beginners and professionals with physical disabilities to take part.

Wilson Dippo, the program manager for the Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho, and Paralympian Josh Sweeney, who is also a coach and a CAF ambassador and athlete, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Adaptive Sports
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate