Adaptive athletes prepare to hit the slopes for a weekend of winter sports
This weekend, 76 adaptive athletes will be in Idaho competing in the Challenged Athletes Foundation Winter Sports Weekend.
The event is one of the largest in the region and invites both beginners and professionals with physical disabilities to take part.
Wilson Dippo, the program manager for the Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho, and Paralympian Josh Sweeney, who is also a coach and a CAF ambassador and athlete, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.