Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger's retirement
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 21, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT
A photo inside the Idaho capitol building looking up at the dome with the Idaho state flag hanging in the foreground.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho state flag hanging in the Capitol rotunda.

A look at what's happening in the Idaho legislature, there could be changes the states civil abortion ban, protestors are speaking out against Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and the JFAC committee has been facing some issues.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureAbortion
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

