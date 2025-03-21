Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 21, 2025
A look at what's happening in the Idaho legislature, there could be changes the states civil abortion ban, protestors are speaking out against Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and the JFAC committee has been facing some issues.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun