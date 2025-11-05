© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idahoans decide on schools, taxes and city leaders in local elections

By Samantha Wright
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:29 PM MST
About a fifth of registered voters turned out at the ballot box last night, and they made decisions that will affect all of us in the form of school trustees, property taxes and local leaders like mayors and city council seats.

The new foothills levy, lots of school bonds and levies, and some contested races in Boise and Caldwell got a lot of attention, but some of the smaller races also boosted turnout.

James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio, Scott McIntosh, opinion editor with the Idaho Statesman, and Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to help break everything down.

