© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Student-led project saves hundreds of birds in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:58 PM MST
One of the windows at East Junior High covered with dots as part of Project Skyward.
Charlotte Meng
One of the windows at East Junior High covered with dots as part of Project Skyward.

Every year, more than 400 birds crash headlong into the windows of East Junior High School, not realizing they’re flying into solid glass. The school, and its 38 windows, sits near the Boise Foothills, putting it in the path of birds who don’t realize the glass reflection is really a deadly trap.

Students like Charlotte Meng and Akshara Nataraj wanted to stop these collisions, so, along with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and a grant from the City of Boise’s Youth Climate Action Fund, they launched Project Skyward, leading to a 95% decline in bird-window collisions.

We wanted to know more, so Charlotte Meng, the Project Skyward Project Implementation Manager at East Junior High and a student reporter at the Timberline Paw Print, Akshara Nataraj, the Project Skyward at East Junior High Survey/Data Coordinator, and Cynthia Wallesz, Executive Director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society joined Idaho Matters to tell us all about the project.

Tags
Idaho Matters Birds
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate