How one collaborative is addressing Idaho's top health priorities

More than a year ago, Idaho Matters talked about Idaho’s three biggest health concerns. Those came from a survey conducted by 23 different hospitals, health districts and other agencies who asked people in ten counties in western Idaho what they were worried about when it comes to health care.

That group, known as the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative, took those answers and began planning how to try and fix some of those problems.

So how is the plan working? That’s the focus of a talk at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Thursday called “Aligning for Health: Western Idaho Health Implementation Plan."

Charlene Cariou, community health manager with Southwest District Health, and Ariel Foster, senior benefits community health and well-being coordinator from Saint Alphonsus joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this ambitious project.