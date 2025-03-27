© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Forgotten in history: Woman of Significance

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
American suffragists, 1910.
LSE Library
/
Flickr

History has been shaped by many, from activists to scientists to politicians. However, not all who have contributed have been recognized, particularly those who are women.

Which is why Diana Carlin, PhD, Professor Emerita of communication at Saint Louis University, will be hosting a series of lectures at Osher’s Lifelong Learning Institute to look back at some of the women who have been left out of our history books.

She joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters Women
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate