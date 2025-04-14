Too much screen time may be causing depression in our kids

For many of our kids screens are a normal part of everyday life.

In fact, on average, teens are spending four hours or more a day on digital devices.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control this kind of excessive screen time can lead to greater chances of depression and anxiety. It’s an issue that the upcoming More Social Less Media summit plans to tackle.

Alexis Morgan, the President of Idaho PTA and Dr. Megan Smith, an associate professor at Boise State University and the founder and director of Communities for Youth, joined Idaho Matters with more information about the problem and some possible solutions.