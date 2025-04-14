© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters

Too much screen time may be causing depression in our kids

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 14, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
This photo taken May 17, 2009 shows Elle Saarinen, 21 months, watching a video on one of the Saarinen family's two portable DVD players at their home in Shoreview, Minn. (AP PHOTO/ THOMAS WHISENAND)
THOMAS WHISENAND/AP
For many of our kids screens are a normal part of everyday life.

In fact, on average, teens are spending four hours or more a day on digital devices.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control this kind of excessive screen time can lead to greater chances of depression and anxiety. It’s an issue that the upcoming More Social Less Media summit plans to tackle. 

Alexis Morgan, the President of Idaho PTA and Dr. Megan Smith, an associate professor at Boise State University and the founder and director of Communities for Youth, joined Idaho Matters with more information about the problem and some possible solutions.

