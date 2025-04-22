© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Firefighter cancer research put on pause in wake of federal layoffs

By Staff
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:55 PM MDT
Kari Greer
/
Boise National Forest

The National Firefighter Registry is perhaps the most ambitious effort to date to understand the connection between firefighting and cancer.

But among the many impacts of the Trump administration’s recent firings at the Department of Health and Human Services was its indefinite shutdown.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has been reporting on the NFR since its registration portal launched two years ago and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Wildfire SmokeFirefighters
