Firefighter cancer research put on pause in wake of federal layoffs
The National Firefighter Registry is perhaps the most ambitious effort to date to understand the connection between firefighting and cancer.
But among the many impacts of the Trump administration’s recent firings at the Department of Health and Human Services was its indefinite shutdown.
The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has been reporting on the NFR since its registration portal launched two years ago and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.