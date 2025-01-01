© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Wired Differently: Adult Life with ADHD and Autism

More adults are getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism every year. In 2023, the CDC estimated 15.5 million adults in the United States had a current ADHD diagnosis and just over half were diagnosed as an adult.

For autism, one in 45 adults have a diagnosis in the United States and men are nearly four times more likely to be diagnosed compared to women. Autism is a neurological disorder that affects things like social skills and communication. In Idaho, around 30,000 adults have an autism diagnosis, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Even though more people are getting diagnosed, the stigma surrounding them are high. Before a diagnosis, many say they've been told they're lazy or needed to try harder, or felt they were excluded from their peers because they were different.

To address some of these topics, we did a five-part video series on these conditions. We introduce you to two Boise-area therapists who specialize in treating ADHD and autism in adults. We also speak with a psychology professor who focuses on helping students thrive academically and personally, despite a diagnosis.

The ADHD and Autism Experience


ADHD and Autism Testing Process


Use the grey bar at the bottom to slide between graphics


Migdas 2 Testing Criteria ADHD testing criteria

Universal Design for Learning

Universal Design for Learning (UDL) was created so all learning experiences are designed to elevate strengths and eliminate barriers, according to CAST which designed the framework.

UDL is based on principles that empower people to have agency over their own learning. CAST says it allows educators and learners to set goals, anticipate barriers, create options and embrace variability.

Your experiences

More adults are getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism every year. In 2023, the CDC estimated 15.5 million adults in the United States had a current ADHD diagnosis and just over half were diagnosed as an adult.
