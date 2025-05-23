Our changing climate: Addressing the issue of plastic pollution

Idaho Matters has taken a deep dive into how the changing climate is affecting our health.

Plastics are everywhere, but what do the toxins in plastics do to our bodies, and how can we reduce them in the landfill?

These were all questions we wanted to explore this year, and we've gathered those conversations together in our series "How we're adapting to a changing climate."

So join us as we find answers and look at ways to make a positive change to our health and planet.