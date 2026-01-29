© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Inside the plastic problem: Erica Cirino on pollution, health and hopeful solutions

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:37 PM MST
Plastic bottles and other garbage are seen next to a beach at Fiumicino, Italy, near Rome.
Andrew Medichini
/
AP
Plastic bottles and other garbage are seen next to a beach.

Today we’re facing one of the planet's most urgent environmental threats, plastic pollution. From the air we breathe to the food on our plates, plastics are everywhere, leaving a mark on our ecosystems and health.

Which is why journalist Erica Cirino has been on the frontlines of this issue, investigating how plastics move through our world, their impact and hunting for solutions that could make a real difference. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her research and the problem.

Idaho Matters Pollution
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

