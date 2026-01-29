Inside the plastic problem: Erica Cirino on pollution, health and hopeful solutions

Today we’re facing one of the planet's most urgent environmental threats, plastic pollution. From the air we breathe to the food on our plates, plastics are everywhere, leaving a mark on our ecosystems and health.

Which is why journalist Erica Cirino has been on the frontlines of this issue, investigating how plastics move through our world, their impact and hunting for solutions that could make a real difference. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her research and the problem.