Students excavate thousands of artifacts in downtown Boise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT
University of Idaho archaeological field school students Autumn Heck and Elise Provant sift for artifacts.
1 of 2  — Assay Office - screening.JPG
University of Idaho archaeological field school students Autumn Heck and Elise Provant sift for artifacts.
University of Idaho
Milo Lindemood and other University of Idaho archaeological field school students excavate a test unit on the grounds of the US Assay Office.
2 of 2  — Assay Office - excavation.JPG
Milo Lindemood and other University of Idaho archaeological field school students excavate a test unit on the grounds of the US Assay Office.
University of Idaho

Over the last two weeks, archaeologists and students have been digging into Idaho's history, literally.

Less than a year ago, renovations on Boise's landmark Assay Office accidentally uncovered hundreds of artifacts.

Now, with the excavation project at an end, there are lots of new finds to dust off.

Anthropology professors Mark Warner and Renae Campbell with the University of Idaho joined Idaho Matters to talk about what they discovered.

Idaho Matters Idaho HistoryCulture
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

