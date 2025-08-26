© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How to age successfully

By Samantha Wright
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
Canva

How can AI help seniors with their mental health? And as you age, why do your sleep patterns change?

These are just two of the questions that will be part of the Symposium for Successful Aging, coming to Boise on Sept. 16 and 17. The program will look at everything from eating smart to stay healthy, managing stress and aging with a purpose.

Dr. Margaret Sass of Boise State University and Savannah Hipes, a licensed clinical social social worker and insomnia and anxiety specialist, joined Idaho Matters to preview the Symposium put on by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Tags
Idaho Matters Osher InstituteSleepAging
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate