How to age successfully

How can AI help seniors with their mental health? And as you age, why do your sleep patterns change?

These are just two of the questions that will be part of the Symposium for Successful Aging, coming to Boise on Sept. 16 and 17. The program will look at everything from eating smart to stay healthy, managing stress and aging with a purpose.

Dr. Margaret Sass of Boise State University and Savannah Hipes, a licensed clinical social social worker and insomnia and anxiety specialist, joined Idaho Matters to preview the Symposium put on by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.