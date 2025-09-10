Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 10, 2025

As some politicians in our country push the message of personal choice on vaccinations, doctors and infectious disease experts are sounding the alarm.

They are warning that this isn’t just about one person’s decision, saying that getting vaccinated protects you, and it protects the entire community.

However, the debate continues as the head of our nation’s health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pulls back recommendations for the COVID booster, saying it hasn’t been studied enough to be effective.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest health news.

