© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 10, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As some politicians in our country push the message of personal choice on vaccinations, doctors and infectious disease experts are sounding the alarm.

They are warning that this isn’t just about one person’s decision, saying that getting vaccinated protects you, and it protects the entire community.

However, the debate continues as the head of our nation’s health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pulls back recommendations for the COVID booster, saying it hasn’t been studied enough to be effective.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest health news.

Tags
Idaho Matters VaccinationDoctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate