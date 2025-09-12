© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 12, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
Wendy Lucas, a Utah Valley University student, looks at a memorial set up for Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Wendy Lucas, a Utah Valley University student, looks at a memorial set up for Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Mayor McLean responds to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the case of a former BYU baseball starter has gone viral, Coeur d’Alene students can no longer take drivers ed classes at school and we find out why the Donnelly Fire Department has been flooded with applications.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Coeur d'Alene
Gemma Gaudette
