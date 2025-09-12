Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 12, 2025

Mayor McLean responds to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the case of a former BYU baseball starter has gone viral, Coeur d’Alene students can no longer take drivers ed classes at school and we find out why the Donnelly Fire Department has been flooded with applications.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

