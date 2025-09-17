© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 17, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
A small glass vile with a light blue cap and a box of the vials with the words "measles, mumps, and rubella virus vaccine live"
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at a clinic.

A new joint investigation from NBC News and Stanford University found that childhood vaccination rates across the U.S. are slipping.

Since 2019, three-quarters of U.S. counties have reported drops in the number of children receiving required immunizations. Vaccines like MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) are no longer reaching the herd immunity threshold in a majority of communities.

As exemption requests rise, public health experts warn that once-eliminated diseases are creeping back. What does that mean for community health?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

Tags
Idaho Matters VaccinationDoctors RoundtableMeasles
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

