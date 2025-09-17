Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 17, 2025

A new joint investigation from NBC News and Stanford University found that childhood vaccination rates across the U.S. are slipping.

Since 2019, three-quarters of U.S. counties have reported drops in the number of children receiving required immunizations. Vaccines like MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) are no longer reaching the herd immunity threshold in a majority of communities.

As exemption requests rise, public health experts warn that once-eliminated diseases are creeping back. What does that mean for community health?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.